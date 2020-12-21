Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson
Carlo Gustav homemade machine gun used by terrorist

An Arab terrorist opened fire at a Jerusalem police officer near the Lions’ Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday evening.

The attacker was armed with a Carlo Gustav homemade submachine gun.
“The terrorist opened fire at the police station,” police said in a statement. “Israel Police and Border Guard Police officers chased the attacker and shot him. A police officer fell during the chase and was injured. No one else was hurt.”

Police confirmed late Monday night that in addition, an accomplice was arrested and his car was impounded.

Following the incident in the Old City of Jerusalem, there was reportedly an incident near the entrance to the Temple Mount, according to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service.

A 36-year-old man was injured while jogging at the scene. He was treated by MDA medical personnel.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
