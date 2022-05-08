Photo Credit: TPS

An Israeli Border Guard Police officer was stabbed Sunday night by an Arab terrorist at the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem.

According to MDA medic Simcha Goldman, “The wounded man was lying on the stairs while conscious and suffering from a penetrating injury to his upper body. He was conscious and talked to us.

“We provided him with life-saving primary medical care that included stopping bleeding and bandages. We quickly put him in an intensive care unit and he was taken to the hospital in a fair and stable condition,” Goldman added.

The 24-year-old officer was conscious when he was transported to nearby Hadassah Mt. Scopus Medical Center, and remained conscious throughout admission to the hospital’s Trauma Center, according to hospital spokesperson Hadar Elboim.

The terrorist was shot and killed by forces at the scene. Reports of a second terrorist still at large have not been confirmed.

Otzma Yehudit chairperson and Knesset Member Itamar Ben Gvir arrived at the scene shortly after the attack. Speaking to reporters, Ben Gvir urged the government to “Take a hard hand now, immediately against the terrorists and eliminate the Hamas leadership in Gaza. It is time to stop talking and start returning to the targeted assassinations, the demolition of the terrorists’ houses and the expulsion of their families,” he said.

“Terrorism only understands power.”

Following the attack, Israeli security forces closed the doors to the Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.