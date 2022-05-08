Photo Credit: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement issued Sunday night that military and Border Guard Police forces worked earlier in the day in the village of Rumana, near the Palestinian Authority city of Jenin, to map the homes of the two terrorists behind a deadly attack Thursday in the Central Israeli city of Elad.

The forces mapped the homes of the terrorists in preparation for demolition, a standard Israeli procedure in response to Arab terror.

Three Israeli men were brutally murdered and four others were wounded, including two in very serious condition, by Palestinian Authority terrorists wielding an axe and a knife as celebrations of Israel’s 74th Independence Day were winding down in the city.

The two terrorists were captured alive earlier in the day on Sunday, in a forested area near a quarry located a short distance from the site of the bloody attack.