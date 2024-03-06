Photo Credit: MDA
Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance and medical personnel respond to the scene of a terror attack in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood. March 6 2024

An Israeli man was stabbed on Wednesday afternoon by an Arab terrorist in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov.

The 64-year-old victim was stabbed by the terrorist while he stood near a bus stop on Sderot Neve Yaakov, the main street, at the entrance to the neighborhood.

First responders from the United Hatzalah emergency medical response service treated the victim at the scene before he was evacuated to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center by the Magen David Adom emergency medical service.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the victim was brought to the hospital’s Trauma Unit for further care. He was reported to be “conscious and stable.”

Israeli security and intelligence personnel arrested the 14-year-old suspect, a resident of Jerusalem, shortly after.

