The United States officially announced Thursday its change of policy allowing dual citizens born in Jerusalem to state their place of birth on American passports as either “Jerusalem” or “Israel.” The policy thus far still remains relatively noncommittal, but stretches at least far enough to allow dual citizens to state on their passports they were born in Israel, a change that heretofore was not allowed.

For now the US State Department seems to indicate that the choice is one or the other. A spokesperson for the Embassy in Jerusalem informed JewishPress.com that a statement will be released tomorrow providing further clarification.

If the change moves the text toward “Jerusalem, Israel” it will be one that constitutes a tsunami in American foreign policy.

This issue is one that was battled all the way to the Supreme Court less than 10 years ago in a case that was ultimately lost by one American-Israeli Jewish family when President George W. Bush signed a law passed by the Congress in 2002, but then refused to implement it.

In March 2012, the US Supreme Court declined to rule on the matter, returning to the lower courts the issue of whether Americans born in Jerusalem could list “Israel” on their passports – a ruling that drew praise from American Jewish groups.

The decision was at first considered a success for the family of Jerusalem-born Menachem Zivotofsky, who this year is 18 years old. His family sought for years to force the State Department to agree to state on his passport that he was born in Israel, citing the law passed by Congress in 2002 and signed by President Bush.

But although President Bush signed the law, he refused to implement it, citing executive prerogative in foreign policy. And when President Barak Obama entered office, he too continued the practice throughout his two terms in the White House.