Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton / Flash 90

While most of the victims injured in yesterday’s twin bombings in Jerusalem have been released from local hospitals, one continues fighting for his life.

The Shaarei Zedek Medical Center reported on Thursday morning that it is treating three patients, including an Ethiopian immigrant who sustained a serious head injury. The family has asked the public to pray for Tedsa ben Mada.

The other two wounded are conscious and in a stable condition, hospitalized in the pediatric and adult intensive care units.

Of the 24 victims treated at the Hadassah organization’s two hospitals, most suffered shrapnel injuries from nails packed into the bombs, and have been released.

However, two patients remain at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson said.

One is 20-years old and in moderate condition after being operated on. The other patient is a 52-year-old man hit in the head by shrapnel and is in minor condition in the neurosurgery department.