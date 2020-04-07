Photo Credit: Health Ministry

In order to limit the spread of the coronavirus not just between cities in Israel, but also within Jerusalem, the holy city has been divided into 7 districts, and during the full lockdown that begins on Tuesday afternoon at 7 PM (until at least Friday at 6 AM), travel between Jerusalem’s districts will be forbidden.

On Wednesday afternoon, at 3 PM, until Thursday morning, at 7 AM, it will be forbidden to go outside beyond 100 meters from your residence. Arab towns will not have the more intense curfew applied to them on Wednesday night.

Public transportation will stop at 8 PM on Tuesday, and only resume on Sunday morning.