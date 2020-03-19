Photo Credit: Pixabay

Even with the strict regulations for social distancing, the Eternal Flame of the Ner Tamid at the Kotel continues to shine, and individuals continue to come to pray at the Western Wall.

A small minyan of 10 participants gathered Thursday for the Pitom Haketoret prayer, the Mincha afternoon service, Tehillim Psalms, and a special prayer for the end of the pandemic, in the presence of Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, and the singer Yishai Rebo, who gave a special concert after the prayers.

The service was broadcast live all across the Jewish world. Together, from near and far, Jews joined hearts in a shared prayer for the complete recovery of the entire world.