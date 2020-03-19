Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I recently acquired a fascinating work titled Et Ketz, which was printed in Amsterdam in 1710. Its author is R. Isaac Chayim Cantarini of Italy (1644- 1723), a rabbi, physician, and preacher whose sermons were said to have been attended by both Jews and Christians. His disciples included the Ramchal, who wrote a hesped for R. Cantarini after his passing.

The sefer deals with redemption, Mashiach, and the End of Days, with the author presenting calculations with numerous proofs that the messianic age has begun and that Mashiach will arrive in the year 5500 (1739-1740).

This sefer made a strong impression on many Jews in the period who only recently had recovered from the Shabtai Tzvi affair. As a result of this work, many Jews prepared and eagerly awaited the Mashiach’s coming in 5500. When he didn’t arrive, a feeling of despair overcame many.