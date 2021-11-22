Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Jerusalem and its environs were the scene of multiple firebomb and rock attacks perpetrated by Arab terrorists against Israeli targets on Sunday night, hours after a Hamas terrorist shot and killed one Israeli and wounded four others in the Old City.

For the first time since Operation Guardian of Walls in May, Arab terrorists hurled Molotov cocktails at Israeli homes in the a-Tor neighborhood.

A Border Policeman was lightly wounded during a violent riot by Arabs in Kfar HaShiloach after terrorists threw a Molotov cocktail at the Israeli forces, who responded only with crowd dispersal means.

Hamas supporters marched with Hamas flags in the Shu’afat neighborhood, in solidarity with the terrorist Fadi Abu-Shkadem, a resident of the neighborhood who carried out the attack. The marchers clashed with Israeli forces.

Line 165 from Jerusalem to Ma’ale Adumim was attacked with rocks near Wadi Joz. The windshield was damaged and the driver was slightly injured in the eyes by glass shards.

Following the attack in the Old City, the US has instructed its employees and their families in Israel to stay away from the Old City of Jerusalem.

Sunday’s attack occurred four days after an Arab terrorist stabbed two Border Police troops near the Ateret Cohanim yeshiva in the Old City and wounded one of them moderately and the other lightly. The terrorist was shot dead.

The police are boosting their forces in the city in fear of further attacks. While Jerusalem has experienced stabbing and vehicular terror attacks in recent months, a shooting attack is extremely severe.

Multiple firebomb and rock attacks were also recorded in Judea and Samaria throughout the night.

A bus driving near Anatot just north of Jerusalem was hit with a firebomb. The driver suffered an anxiety attack. The windshield was damaged.

Terrorists from the village of Beit Fajr threw three Molotov cocktails at the southern gate of Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion, situated south of Jerusalem. Heavy damage was caused to security components on the fence, but there were no casualties.

Terrorists threw stones and Molotov cocktails in the area of Ohad Gate in Beit El, and another three Molotov cocktails at vehicles south of the community of Ofra.

Israeli vehicles were also attacked with stones on Road 465 in the Deir Nizam area, near Neve Tzof. Damage was caused to vehicles.

In another attack near Chomesh in Samaria, terrorists threw a Molotov cocktail at vehicles. On Road 55 near Azzun, and on Road 458 near El Muayir, two vehicles were damaged in stone attacks.

There were no Israeli casualties in any of the attacks.

Eli Kay, the Israeli killed in Sunday’s attack, is the first terror victim in the country in seven months, and the first Israeli to be murdered in a terror attack in Jerusalem in two and a half years.