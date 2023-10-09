Photo Credit: Daniel Hagari / X

Israel Defense Forces regained control over all the Jewish communities along the Gaza border and in the Gaza Envelope area, the IDF announced Monday morning.

Nevertheless, military officials cautioned residents that individual terrorists may still remain in the area.

IDF soldiers killed a Hamas terrorist in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, close to the Gaza border, late Monday morning.

“Exchanges of fire continue between our forces and the terrorists,” the IDF says in a short statement.

Hamas started a war against Israel with the worst massacre of innocent civilians in Israel’s history. We paid a heavy price; but we will restore security to the people of Israel. Full statement from @IDFspokesperson: pic.twitter.com/ZzIZuaqvsP — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2023

A total of more than 300,000 Israeli military reservists have been called up for active duty, an increase from the initial 100,000 soldiers who received their call up notices this weekend and the largest call up in the history of the state, the IDF announced.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters at a news briefing on Monday morning that Hamas is finished.

“Yahya Sinwar is the commander of the campaign, and he is a dead man,” Hagari said.

The Hamas “military and political leadership, all of its assets, are attackable and doomed,” he added.

A short while earlier, Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center was ordered to prepare underground shelter with 700 beds in case war erupts with Hezbollah in the north.