Photo Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation

A large sign was hung at the Western Wall on Sunday morning with the “Mi Shebeirach” prayer for the IDF soldiers and security forces.

A second prayer was also posted: “Our brethren, the whole house of Israel who are in distress and captivity, who stand between the sea and the dry land, may the One who dwells in the highest heavens have compassion on them, and take them out from distress to relief, from darkness to light, and from subjugation to redemption. And let us say: Amen.”

The second prayer was being recited for the speedy return of the captives and missing persons, healthy and whole.

Simultaneously, Psalms are being recited to pray for the success of the IDF soldiers and security forces fighting on various fronts, and for the swift return of the captives and missing persons.

Thus far, more than 2,500 names have been sent to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation for prayers at the Western Wall.

Names for prayers for missing persons and captives and for the recovery of the wounded can be sent to +972 52-358-4700 or through the Western Wall website.

The requests and names will be included in the Psalms recitation opposite the Holy of Holies.

The People of Israel are One!