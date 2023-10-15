Photo Credit: Tel Aviv University

Prof. Yftach Gepner, a lecturer at TAU’s Faculty of Medicine who lives in Moshav Ein HaBesor near the border with the Gaza Strip, saved his brother’s life on Shabbat Simchat Torah.

A month before the October 7 attack, the moshav decided to establish a defensive squad that patrolled the moshav to prevent car theft.

On Shabbat, immediately after the start of the sirens and rockets from Gaza, the security coordinator of the moshav decided in a flash of intuition to rush the entire standby squad to the fences, and a few minutes later, several vehicles full of terrorists arrived, and a long, heroic battle ensued in which all the terrorists were eliminated or escaped.

The defensive squad of Moshav Ein HaBesor:

During the battle, one of the moshav members was severely injured and needed immediate evacuation to the hospital. His brother, Prof. Gepner, treated him and sneaked him out of the back gate of the moshav with the help of other squad members.

Today they are all safe, and the professor’s brother is recovering.

Ein HaBesor was one of only a few settlements on the Gaza border that repelled the Hamas attack by itself.