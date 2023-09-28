Photo Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation

In anticipation of Sukkot 5784, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation has announced preparations for the arrival of tens of thousands of visitors and worshippers during the Sukkot holiday to fulfill the pilgrimage commemoration.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation erects a special Sukkah every year for the benefit of the general public, one of which will have the arba minim, the Four Species, so the mitzvah will be available to all.

Due to the high demand and the public’s desire to participate in the traditional ceremony, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation will hold this year’s Birkat Kohanim service twice. The first will take place on Monday, 17th Tishrei 5784, October 2, 2023, and the second will be held on Wednesday, 19th Tishrei 5784, October 4, 2023.

The services will take place with the participation of Israel’s Chief Rabbis, the Rishon Lezion Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, Rabbi David Lau, and the Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites, Rabbi Samuel Rabinowitz, along with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon.

Birkat HaKohanim Times

Shacharit morning prayers at 8:45 AM

Birkat Kohanim of Shacharit at 9:30 AM

Musaf at 10:15 AM

Birkat Kohanim of Musaf at 10:30 AM

Both ceremonies will be broadcast live on the Western Wall Heritage Foundation’s website.

Those who intend to attend the first Birkat Kohanim on Monday are kindly requested not to attend the second one on Wednesday to enable all interested individuals to participate in this moving event.

Access to the Old City and the Western Wall will be closed if there is overcrowding. The public is requested to follow the instructions of the ushers for the safety of the worshippers and visitors.

Please follow announcements and guidelines as they are updated from time to time.

NOTE: The traditional “Hakafot Shniyot” at the Western Wall Plaza will take place on Saturday night, Motzei Simchat Torah, 23 Tishrei, October 7, 2023, starting at 10:00 PM at the Western Wall Plaza with the accompaniment of a musical ensemble and amplification.