Suriname plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The two countries have had diplomatic ties since February 24, 1976.

During the meeting on Monday between Foreign Minister Yair Lapid Suriname Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin, the Surinamese foreign minister announced that his country plans to open an embassy soon in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.

During their meeting, the two ministers signed an agreement on political consultations between the Israeli and Surinamese foreign ministries.

Suriname is located on the northeastern Atlantic coast of South America, sandwiched between Guyana and French Guiana, bordering Brazil to its south.

In addition to its association with the European Union through the Lome Convention, Suriname is also a member of the UN, the OAS, and the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as being a member of the Caribbean Community and Common Market and the Association of Caribbean States.

In the aftermath of the severe flooding which struck the northern part of the country about a month ago, Israel’s foreign minister offered his Surinamese counterpart humanitarian aid from the Jewish State, with the goal of aiding residents left without shelter.