Home Travel Where Am I Where Am I: Name That Pool TravelWhere Am I Where Am I: Name That Pool By Jewish Press Staff - 29 Iyyar 5782 – May 30, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-name-that-pool/2022/05/30/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-name-that-pool/2022/05/30/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90 Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Jerusalem Bolton Visits Western Wall with Friedman, Dermer, Ben-Shabbat The Courts Archaeologist Suing to Remove Kotel ‘Egalitarian’ Platform over Damage to Artifacts Palestinian Authority PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat Condemns Israeli Cabinet Meeting, ‘Illegal Decisions’ at Western Wall Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Government Report: Suriname Plans to Open Embassy in Jerusalem Government Energy Minister Cancels Decision to Cancel Natural Gas Exploration Latest News Stories Obituaries Inventor of Drugs for MS, Cancer, Prof. Michael Sela Passes Away Iran Iran Reveals Details of Underground Military Drone Base Jerusalem Green Energy Plan for Jerusalem Involves Natural Gas Where Am I Where Am I: Name That Pool Government Report: Suriname Plans to Open Embassy in Jerusalem Government Energy Minister Cancels Decision to Cancel Natural Gas Exploration News Briefs Health and Medicine Eating Strawberries? Read This First Government Bennett Appoints Eden Bizman as PMO Chief of Staff, Hajioff as Foreign Policy Adviser Sponsored Post Making Aliyah with No Money – Is It Possible? Sponsored Posts Celia Theller Recommended Today IDF & Security Watch: Temple Mount Liberation in 2 Minutes Archaeology Segment of Roman Aqueduct Excavated in Jerusalem’s Armon Hanatziv Neighborhood Palestinian Authority Gantz Refutes PA’s Report Suggesting Abu Akleh Was Directly Targeted in the Head by Israeli Sniper On Campus / Education Bennett Admits to Seminary Women Regretting Promises He Broke in Forging Government Something Random from the Week A People’s Army – Parshat Bamidbar Parsha Rav Yehuda Hakohen