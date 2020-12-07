A suspected terrorist has been neutralized at the Qalandiya crossing, north of Jerusalem.

The suspect arrived by foot to the crossing, and did not listen to instructions to stop approaching towards the security forces. Despite the security forces shooting in the air, the suspicious man still continued to approach them. He was then shot in the lower body. He appears to be in serious condition. There are no reports of anyone else injured.

Security forces and medical teams are not yet approaching the man until a bomb squad arrives to check and make sure he is not wearing a suicide belt.

Earlier in the morning, 6 undercover special forces policemen were wounded in Qalandiya during an arrest that turned into a violent riot.

