Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

Dozens of tourists have received a free vacation at a Jerusalem hotel, thanks to the joys of technology.

Due to a glitch in the reservation system at Hotel Ibis, dozens of rooms were sold for NIS 59.9, instead of NIS 599 per night, before the error was discovered, Israel’s Channel N12 News reported.

To its credit, the hotel management announced Thursday morning that it would honor the deeply discounted reservations.

“As an international chain, we are committed to international standards in all their implications,” said the chain’s CEO, Aharon Bernstein.

“Therefore, we decided to honor the reservations of everyone who won and purchased their rooms for NIS 59.9 per night with breakfast.

“I am happy for the dozens of joyous people who won a room in a great hotel in Jerusalem, almost free, during the most-requested time of the year.

“I invite all the people of Israel to come to us during August as our hotels allow an urban vacation in the beating heart of the capital city at very attractive prices – even when the price is NOT a mistake,” he added.