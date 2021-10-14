Photo Credit: Nati Shohat / Flash 90

Israel Defense Forces soldiers foiled a firebombing terror attack by Palestinian Authority Arabs Thursday night on the Jerusalem-Gush Etzion Highway, also known as the Tunnel Road.

One terrorist was shot and subsequently died of his wounds. One terrorist was arrested.

Hatzalah Without Borders reported the attackers were hurling firebombs (Molotov cocktails) at Israeli vehicles as they traveled the Tunnel Road, also known as Highway 60.