Photo Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL
Hungary's Viktor Orbán and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu. July 19, 2018.

Hungary will be the first European Union member state to move their embassy to Jerusalem, thanks to a decision by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to reports in the Israeli media.

Hungary has been expressing interest for a while in moving their embassy to Jerusalem and held intense discussions with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to finalize the move, which will happen next month.

Advertisement


Hungary’s commercial department of their embassy was moved to Jerusalem years ago.

According to sources within Israel’s foreign ministry, Orban wanted to give Netanyahu a political victory during these trying times in Israel. That’s what friends are for.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLarry’s Letters: Elan Ganeles
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR