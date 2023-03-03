Photo Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

Hungary will be the first European Union member state to move their embassy to Jerusalem, thanks to a decision by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to reports in the Israeli media.

Hungary has been expressing interest for a while in moving their embassy to Jerusalem and held intense discussions with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to finalize the move, which will happen next month.

Hungary’s commercial department of their embassy was moved to Jerusalem years ago.

According to sources within Israel’s foreign ministry, Orban wanted to give Netanyahu a political victory during these trying times in Israel. That’s what friends are for.