Anti-Israel vandals who also hate the Israeli government have damaged dozens of Jewish prayer books at the Western Wall Plaza.

The nameless perpetrators have been using black markers to write vicious messages in the prayer books against the existence of the State of Israel, and against the Israeli government.

“The Land of Israel is holy, the People of Israel are holy, the State of Israel must be erased,” was one of the messages scrawled in heavy black marker, in fluent Hebrew script.

“The Devil’s state will be erased for eternity,” proclaimed another.

The head of the Libyan Jewish community in Jerusalem, Rabbi Levi Nahum, holds daily prayers at the Western Wall. He told the Ynet news outlet that of the 70 prayer books he had placed at the sacred site for public use, “many” have been badly damaged. Some had pages ripped out – pages on which there were prayers for the wellbeing of the State of Israel and IDF soldiers.

Nahum added that he has demanded that footage from the area’s security cameras be reviewed to identify the perpetrators – but no action has been taken.

JewishPress.com subsequently reached out to the Western Wall Heritage Foundation to ask whether the footage has been reviewed, and/or turned over to police so they can find the vandals.

The organization is responsible for the operation of the Western Wall Plaza and its related archaeological treasures.

In response to the query, the Foundation issued a vague statement of condemnation but adroitly sidestepped the question of security and enforcement at the site.

“The Western Wall Heritage Foundation strongly condemns any act of vandalism against prayer books and is making every effort to eradicate this phenomenon,” the statement read.

There was no mention of tracking down those responsible for the damage.

JewishPress.com reached out a second time to the organization to ask about the security footage, but a Foundation spokesperson offered no additional information.

