By Efrat Forsher

World-renowned Israeli chef Shalom Kadosh remains in critical condition on Monday, after being assaulted last week during an attempted robbery in Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem District Police have arrested Ali Adkidak, 41, from eastern Jerusalem, on suspicion that he was the assailant. Adkidak a prior criminal record and was recently released from prison, according to local media reports. He denies any involvement in the case.

Kadosh, 74, sustained a head injury during the mugging, which occurred while he stopped to put air in his tires at a Jerusalem gas station—mere hours before his daughter’s wedding.

He was rushed to Hadassah Medical Center-Ein Kerem in the capital, where doctors continue to fight for his life.

Kadosh is one of the most internationally well-known Israeli chefs, cooking for many world leaders. In January 2020 he prepared the food for the World Holocaust Forum gala in Israel, attended by 41 heads of state.

