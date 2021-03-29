Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Israeli chef Shalom Kadosh in Jerusalem on May 27, 2018.

By Efrat Forsher

World-renowned Israeli chef Shalom Kadosh remains in critical condition on Monday, after being assaulted last week during an attempted robbery in Jerusalem.

Advertisement

The Jerusalem District Police have arrested Ali Adkidak, 41, from eastern Jerusalem, on suspicion that he was the assailant. Adkidak a prior criminal record and was recently released from prison, according to local media reports. He denies any involvement in the case.

Kadosh, 74, sustained a head injury during the mugging, which occurred while he stopped to put air in his tires at a Jerusalem gas station—mere hours before his daughter’s wedding.

He was rushed to Hadassah Medical Center-Ein Kerem in the capital, where doctors continue to fight for his life.

Kadosh is one of the most internationally well-known Israeli chefs, cooking for many world leaders. In January 2020 he prepared the food for the World Holocaust Forum gala in Israel, attended by 41 heads of state.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJonathan Pollard: ‘I Don’t Regret Helping My People and my Land’
Next articleIsrael’s Own “Cancel culture” – Phantom Nation [audio]
Israel Hayom

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...