Photo Credit: Twitter

Israel’s ambassador to Zambia was mugged in the African country’s capital, with the attackers taking her diplomatic passport and cellphone.

Ambassador Ofra Farhi was crossing a street in Lusaka on Friday when a motorist drove up alongside her, grabbed her bag, and dragged her off her feet. Her suitcase also contained some cash.

Advertisement





The ambassador was injured and received medical treatment at a local clinic. Her bodyguards, who were present at the time, could not prevent the crime.

The ambassador said in a statement that “Zambia is very safe and peaceful” and “very friendly to Israel.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen telephoned Farhi and said, “Israel’s ambassadors around the world have put themselves and their families at risk to serve the country.”

Last week, Cohen announced that the Jewish state will sign a peace agreement with Sudan later this year in Washington.

He spoke after his “historic diplomatic visit” to Khartoum earlier in the day. There, he met with General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, leader of Sudan’s transitional government.

“Today’s visit to Sudan lays the foundation for a historic peace agreement with a strategic Arab and Muslim country,” said Cohen upon returning to Israel. “The peace agreement between Israel and Sudan will promote regional stability and contribute to the national security of the State of Israel.”

During the visit, the two men discussed the necessary steps to sign a peace treaty in the near future, following the finalization of Sudan’s civilian government.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday dedicated the Embassy of the Republic of Chad in Tel Aviv together with the president of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. Netanyahu met on Wednesday in Jerusalem with the Chadian president.

“Israel and Chad established relations between our two countries with your late father. It is in our view a tremendously important relationship with a major country in the heart of Africa,” Netanyahu told the visiting leader on Wednesday. “It is something that we want to carry to new levels, new heights, and your visit here in Israel and the opening of the embassy is a reflection of that.

“We believe that our cooperation can help not only advance our relations, but it is also part of Israel’s coming back to Africa and Africa coming back to Israel,” said Netanyahu.