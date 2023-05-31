Photo Credit: IDF Twitter

The IDF Ram Battalion’s Rescue and Training Brigade, a helicopter with a team from the 669 Search and Rescue unit, and IDF medical personnel were dispatched Wednesday night to rescue a number of Palestinian Authority workers who were trapped under the rubble of a construction site on a road near the town of Neve Daniel, located in the Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem. The IDF forces are working with civilian fire and rescue units.

Israeli @IDF forces from @PikudHaoref are working to save Palestinian workers trapped under rubble at a construction site on a road near Neve Daniel. https://t.co/Bc4BaZK4pg — Lt. Col. (R) Peter Lerner (@LTCPeterLerner) May 31, 2023

The forces managed to rescue one of the trapped people from the wreckage and he was taken to a hospital. The teams are continuing with attempts to rescue the other trapped people.

وتقوم بعمليات الانقاذ قوات من وحدة الانقاذ ووحدة 669 وفرق طبية اضافة الى مروحية عسكرية للاسراع في نقل المصابين بالتعاون مع #نجمة_داوود #عسلامة#جيشنا_انسانيتنا pic.twitter.com/th0yvqUuWv — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 31, 2023