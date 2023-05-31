Photo Credit: IDF Twitter
Rescue unit in Neve Daniel. May 31, 2023

The IDF Ram Battalion’s Rescue and Training Brigade, a helicopter with a team from the 669 Search and Rescue unit, and IDF medical personnel were dispatched Wednesday night to rescue a number of Palestinian Authority workers who were trapped under the rubble of a construction site on a road near the town of Neve Daniel, located in the Gush Etzion, south of Jerusalem. The IDF forces are working with civilian fire and rescue units.

Advertisement


The forces managed to rescue one of the trapped people from the wreckage and he was taken to a hospital. The teams are continuing with attempts to rescue the other trapped people.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraeli DM Briefs CENTCOM Chief on ‘Firm Hand’ Simulation of Multi-Front War
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR