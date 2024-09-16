Photo Credit: Regavim

The Regavim movement revealed on Monday that in recent months an illegal structure has been built by Arabs from Kafr Malik, a town located 17 kilometers northeast of Ramallah in the center of Binyamin, adjacent to the IDF Baal Hazor base. The construction is in area C, which is under full Israeli control and requires a building permit – which was not issued. It includes a building, a huge hangar, and land preparation and agricultural works.

The construction and development procedures are carried out at a distance of more than 200 meters from the Kafr Malik boundary, constituting a new invasion of the open area toward the highway, allowing the Arab invaders control over the entire area and constituting a security threat to the military base and the roads leading to it. Should war break out in Samaria, the Arabs could insulate the base and attack the Israelis inside.

It should be noted that there already exists an effort to connect the villages of Turmus Ayya, Sinjil, and Taibe to create a constructed PA Arab continuum that separates eastern and central Binyamin and strangles the access to the settlements of Kochav Hashar and Rimonim, going down toward the Dead Sea.

Regavim sent an urgent letter this week to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Commander of the Central Command, Major General Avi Bluth, and the head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim, calling on them to prioritize urgent law enforcement action near the base and to urgently order the removal of the building and the restoration of the situation in the area to normal, as well as launching of criminal proceedings against the construction lawbreakers.

Regavim CEO Meir Deutsch stated: “One of the important messages we learned from the events that took place on the fence in the Gaza Envelope before October 7 is the importance of protecting the open spaces in general, and particularly around the IDF bases. The security system must wake up immediately and realize that it is not an innocent construction: the Palestinian Authority does not stop for a moment the vision of establishing a state.”

