Photo Credit: Elad Malka/Israel Defense Ministry

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the Israel Defense Forces on Thursday to raise the state of alert in Judea and Samaria and prepare for a possible uptick in terrorist attacks in the area.

Katz said he ordered the army to increase the protection of Jewish communities and major traffic arteries due to fears that PA Arab terrorists could be inspired by the rapid takeover of Syria by rebels, the statement noted.

The statement followed an assessment held with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, OC Military Intelligence Directorate Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder and Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir.

Katz said in a statement, “Israel is determined to defend its borders and communities in the south, north and east against any threat—we will not allow a return to the reality of before October 7, [2023].”

The defense establishment is anxiously monitoring the situation in Judea and Samaria, fearing a domino effect that could lead to the collapse of the Palestinian Authority following the fall of the Assad regime, Army Radio reported on Wednesday.

“We are closely and vigilantly monitoring what is happening. We fear unrest, rapid deterioration and a contagion effect like we saw in Syria,” unnamed security sources told the military’s radio station.

Army Radio’s sources said the P.A.’s collapse might cause “a wave of terrorism and a complete loss of stability in the area.”

Attention should be paid to the past week’s armed clashes between P.A. forces and Iranian-backed terrorist groups in Samaria, including in Jenin, Tulkarem and Nablus, according to the security establishment.

Late Wednesday night, a PA Arab terrorist killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded others in a shooting attack on a civilian bus traveling on the main Route 60 highway in the Gush Etzion region of Judea.

The terrorist surrendered to security forces following a pursuit, the IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police announced on Thursday.

In the first six months of 2024, Judea and Samaria saw more than 500 terrorist attacks each month on average, according to data made public by Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders).

During that period, first responders recorded 3,272 acts of terrorism in the region, including 1,868 cases of rock-throwing, 456 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 299 explosive charges and 109 shootings.

Terrorists murdered 14 people and wounded more than 155 others in Judea and Samaria between January and July, the rescue group said.

