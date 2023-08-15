Photo Credit: Map by JNS. Images: Flash90, TikTok, Yaakov via Wikimedia Commons.

Israeli authorities on Monday night arrested two Arabs — one adult and one minor — suspected of involvement in Friday’s lynch attempt against a Jewish shepherd by Arabs from the village of Burqa.

During the Aug. 4 incident, hundreds of Arabs from Burqa confronted Yehiel Indore, a 28-year-old Jewish shepherd grazing his flock nearly a kilometer away from the Arab village. Indore fired a warning shot but was surrounded, and only shot to kill after he was struck in the head by a rock, which split open his skull.

One Arab from the lynch mob was killed.

The clash continued as Jews arrived to protect Indore.