This coming Thursday, the second annual Ari Fuld Lion of Zion Prize will be awarded to a deserving recipient.

Who would ever have believed we would be publishing an article about an award ceremony to be taking place on the fifth yarzheit of Ari Fuld, z’l, a true Israeli American “Lion of Zion.” And yet, here we are five years after a teenage terrorist stabbed this husband and father of four in the back, repeatedly, outside a supermarket at the Gush Etzion junction shopping complex. As his lifeblood ebbed, Ari used his last drops of strength to chase and shoot the terrorist – as did a second armed civilian — preventing him from hurting anyone else.

In life, he was an Israeli American activist, a world- renown Zionist advocate. Ari just never slowed down. A reserve paratroop fighter, rabbi, outreach expert, a fundraiser for projects to help IDF soldiers; the list goes on and on.

The ARI FULD Project was launched in Ari’s memory, and each year the organization awards a prize to a worthy Zionist activist who exemplifies the values and ideals that Ari lived by and promoted: Love for Torah, combined with building and defending the Land and the People of Israel.

Join us at JewishPress.com as we broadcast the event LIVE on Thursday, September 21, 2023 beginning at 5:30 pm (Israel time) from Gush Etzion.