Photo Credit: Photo Aviv, KKL-JNF Archive
Chanukah celebrations in a kindergarten in Jerusalem, 1969.

The Jewish National Fund Archive reveals historical photographs of children celebrating Chanukah in the early years of the State of Israel.

Efrat Sinai, Director of the KKL-JNF Archive, said: “Even 70 and 50 years ago, the children of Israel and the Diaspora celebrated Chanukah as they celebrate it today – by lighting candles and wearing crowns on their heads. The KKL-JNF photo archive is happy to share some moving photos from the Chanukah celebrations in the young state of Israel and the Diaspora. Since its establishment about 120 years ago, KKL-JNF photographers have accompanied the Jewish communities in Israel and abroad.”

Chanukah in Argentina, Dec. 10, 1958. / KKL-JNF photographers
Chanukah celebrations in a kindergarten in Jerusalem, 1969. Photo Aviv, KKL-JNF Archive
Olim from Yemen light Hanukkah candles in their home in Moshav Luzim in Eitan Mountain, later part of Moshav Even Sapir, 1950. / Werner Braun, KKL-JNF Archive
Chanukah celebrations in a kindergarten in Haifa, 1955. / Photo Aviv, KKL-JNF Archive
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.