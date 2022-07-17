Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

An IDF honor guard greeted the arrival on Sunday of CENTCOM head Michael Erik Kurilla. The CENTCOM chief traveled from Syria to Israel to meet with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

The Commander of @CENTCOM, Gen. Michael Kurilla, began his visit to the IDF this morning. This is Gen. Kurilla's 2nd visit to Israel in his new position and follows the strategic-operational forum between our two militaries. The visit will focus on Israel's aerial defense array. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 17, 2022

Advertisement



This is Kurilla’s second visit to the Jewish States since taking his position this past April. (The CENTCOM chief visited Israel in May.)

High-ranking IDF officials met last month with a delegation of CENTCOM officers in a strategic-operational forum to map out joint action plans for a multi-front war following Kurilla’s visit, the IDF said.

This time Kurilla will focus on Israeli aerial defenses, according to the IDF.

On Monday, Kochavi will travel to Morocco to meet with senior members of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

“This visit will further advance military-security cooperation between Israel and Morocco,” the IDF said.

Kochavi will be joined by Brig. Gen. Efi Dafrin, head of the IDF Foreign Relations Division, and Brig. Gen. Amit Sa’ar, head of the IDF Research Division.

Deputy Chief of Staff Herzi Ha’Levi will fill in for Kochavi during his absence, the IDF said.