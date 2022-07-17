Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
CENTCOM head Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi

An IDF honor guard greeted the arrival on Sunday of CENTCOM head Michael Erik Kurilla. The CENTCOM chief traveled from Syria to Israel to meet with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

This is Kurilla’s second visit to the Jewish States since taking his position this past April. (The CENTCOM chief visited Israel in May.)

High-ranking IDF officials met last month with a delegation of CENTCOM officers in a strategic-operational forum to map out joint action plans for a multi-front war following Kurilla’s visit, the IDF said.

This time Kurilla will focus on Israeli aerial defenses, according to the IDF.

On Monday, Kochavi will travel to Morocco to meet with senior members of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

“This visit will further advance military-security cooperation between Israel and Morocco,” the IDF said.

Kochavi will be joined by Brig. Gen. Efi Dafrin, head of the IDF Foreign Relations Division, and Brig. Gen. Amit Sa’ar, head of the IDF Research Division.

Deputy Chief of Staff Herzi Ha’Levi will fill in for Kochavi during his absence, the IDF said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

