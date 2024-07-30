Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

A man in his 30s was killed Tuesday when a Hezbollah-launched rocket exploded in the yard of his home at Kibbutz HaGoshrim in northern Israel. The victim sustained severe shrapnel wounds from the blast.

Reshef Nuriel, a United Hatzalah volunteer EMT who arrived at the scene, said, “I performed CPR together with an intensive care ambulance team on a man about 30 years old who, according to bystanders, was hit by rocket shrapnel. Unfortunately, after prolonged resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead.”

The rocket was one of a barrage of at least 10 projectiles launched by Iran’s proxy in Lebanon at Kiryat Shmona and surrounds, including Kibbutz HaGoshrim.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics were also on the scene providing treatment to the man but were forced to declare his death following the resuscitation efforts.

“Following the [Red Alert] sirens that sounded in the area of the Upper Galilee, approximately 10 projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” the IDF said, adding that the majority were intercepted.

However, one rocket made a direct hit in the kibbutz, critically wounding a man on the scene.

The IDF is currently attacking the sources of the rocket fire, across the border from Kiryat Shmona, with heavy artillery.

Earlier in the day, the IAF struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the area of Jibchit in southern Lebanon.

Overnight, the IDF struck approximately 10 Hezbollah terror targets in seven different areas in southern Lebanon.

In addition, in aerial and ground strikes, the IDF eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Bayt Lif, and struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility, terror infrastructure sites, military structures, and a launcher in southern Lebanon.

