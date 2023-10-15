Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A man was killed in a terror attack in a town in the Ma’ale Yosef regional council in northern Israel Sunday morning.

United Hatzalah ambulance driver Radi Hadad reported: “A man in his 40s was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. We also treated two men in their 40s who were moderately injured and an additional individual who was lightly injured.”

The IDF spokesperson reported that the victims were injured in an anti-tank missile attack from Lebanon.