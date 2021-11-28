Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Arcturus
Emirates Airlines

The flagship airline of the United Arab Emirates has announced it will delay the launch of its new direct flights to Tel Aviv.

The decision by Emirates Airlines came in response to new restrictions by Israel at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Israel has closed its borders to non-citizens in light of the emerging threat from the new COVID-19 variant identified this month in South Africa, dubbed “Omicron” by the World Health Organization.

As of Sunday, 13 possible cases of the new variant — B.1.1.529 — have been identified in the Jewish State.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
