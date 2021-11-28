Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Arcturus

The flagship airline of the United Arab Emirates has announced it will delay the launch of its new direct flights to Tel Aviv.

The decision by Emirates Airlines came in response to new restrictions by Israel at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Israel has closed its borders to non-citizens in light of the emerging threat from the new COVID-19 variant identified this month in South Africa, dubbed “Omicron” by the World Health Organization.

As of Sunday, 13 possible cases of the new variant — B.1.1.529 — have been identified in the Jewish State.