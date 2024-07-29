Photo Credit: Pixabay / Kaigraphick

The number of patients in Israel diagnosed with the mosquito-borne West Nile Virus has increased exponentially this summer, and the mosquitoes carrying the illness are spreading across the country.

The Health Ministry reported Sunday that at least 710 people have been diagnosed with the illness since the outbreak began in June.

To understand the magnitude of the issue, 299 Israelis were diagnosed with the virus on July 10. Fifteen Israelis had died of the illness.

As of Sunday, 46 people have lost their lives to the virus, according to the ministry.

But many people bitten by infected mosquitoes never develop symptoms. About 20 percent of those who become infected experience fever, general malaise, headaches and/or body aches in varying degrees of severity.

In some cases, however, infected people require hospitalization for neurological and other issues, particularly those who are vulnerable such as the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

Although the virus — which causes West Nile Fever — was originally found solely in mosquitoes in central Israel, it is currently being seen in mosquitoes elsewhere in Israel as well.

The Health Ministry is urging the public to use mosquito repellents, fans and electronic mosquito devices to prevent bites from mosquitoes that may be carrying the virus.

The prevalence of mosquitoes infected with the virus usually rises between June and November.

