Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile Virus are continuing to spread across the State of Israel.

Infected mosquitoes have been trapped in Rishon Lezion, Qalansawe, Taibe, Modi’in-Maccabim-Re’ut, the Jezre’el Valley Regional Council district and the Hefer Valley Regional Council district, according to Israel’s Environmental Protection Agency.

The ministry ordered all local authorities nationwide to expand their monitoring and pest control efforts.

The local authorities were instructed to dry out mosquito breeding sites and reduce the population of the insects to help residents avoid unnecessary bites leading to the virus.

As of last week, a total of 870 Israelis had been diagnosed with the West Nile Virus, the Health Ministry reported. Since the start of the outbreak that began this past June 62 patients have died after being diagnosed with the illness.

The Health Ministry added that around 80 percent of people who become infected with the virus show no symptoms. Of the 20 percent who become ill (with fever, headache and body aches) less than one percent develop rare complications, such as acute brain inflammation (encephalitis) or meningitis.

It is important to note that people with weakened immune systems and the elderly are at highest risk of developing “significant illness,” the ministry said.

