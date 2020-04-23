Photo Credit: Barak Brinker

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Tel Aviv municipality, like many other municipalities around the world, faced new and unusual challenges daily, including a major reduction in the number of municipal employees, a disruption of the educational system, and a significant increase in the number of residents requiring social services.

Despite all of the above, Tel Aviv, with close to half a million residents, has limited its coronavirus infection cases to 214, 0.39 out of every 1,000, better than all the rest of Israel’s cities.

Now, Tel Aviv has issued a report (The Tel Aviv-Yafo Muncipaliy’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic) describing the specific steps it has taken since the crisis erupted in order to address this unprecedented situation. The report has been sent to all the local authorities in Israel, to its sister cities worldwide, to other cities that requested assistance, to international networks and organizations, as well as to foreign embassies in Israel and to the Israeli embassies abroad. Sharing these strategies and programs will hopefully help governmental officials, mayors and decision makers cope with similar challenges.

The report is divided into two main sections: The first section, “The Municipality’s Emergency and Management Structure,” offers insight into the Municipality’s emergency management structure during routine and emergency times, and more specifically during the coronavirus crisis. The second section, “Initiatives and Projects,” focuses on the technological, innovative and digital platforms that are used routinely by the Municipality in the service of the city residents, and have now been adapted to deal with the crisis in the most effective way by remaining in direct and continuous contact with the city residents.

Since in this critical period it is important to share knowledge with municipal leaders worldwide, this report will be updated from time to time, as needed.

Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo:“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Tel Aviv-Yafo, we have adapted all municipal activity to the rapidly changing reality. Realizing the importance of sharing best practices now more than ever before, I am pleased to share Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic with cities around the world, featuring some strategies and programs undertaken in our city.”