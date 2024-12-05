Photo Credit: Bezalel Smotrich

In a significant development for the settlement movement, 24,000 dunams (approximately 5,930 acres) of land in Judea and Samaria have been officially designated as state land, first reported by Eliya Aviv in Now14.

This marks one of the largest such declarations in decades, representing a dramatic shift in regional planning and land use in the area. Until now, only 50,000 dunams were declared state land from the Oslo Accords until last year.

The announcement follows a comprehensive planning process spearheaded by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. It is expected to pave the way for major settlement expansions, infrastructure development, and long-term growth in strategically significant areas.

Major Areas of Expansion

The newly designated lands will directly benefit several communities:

Ma’ale Adumim :

A 2,600-dunam expansion will connect the city to the nearby settlement of Kedar, creating a seamless corridor in an area referred to as “Area G.” This region has been a hotspot for illegal construction activities by PA Arabs and Bedouins, making its designation as state land particularly sensitive.

: A 2,600-dunam expansion will connect the city to the nearby settlement of Kedar, creating a seamless corridor in an area referred to as “Area G.” This region has been a hotspot for illegal construction activities by PA Arabs and Bedouins, making its designation as state land particularly sensitive. Migdal Oz (Gush Etzion Bloc) :

The settlement will double its size with an additional 281 dunams, enabling the construction of 500 new housing units in the near future.

: The settlement will double its size with an additional 281 dunams, enabling the construction of 500 new housing units in the near future. Susya (South Hebron Hills) :

The community will expand by 109 dunams, with plans to establish an educational campus and industrial facilities on the newly designated land.

: The community will expand by 109 dunams, with plans to establish an educational campus and industrial facilities on the newly designated land. Yafit (Jordan Valley):

In the largest single expansion, over 20,000 dunams of land have been allocated to Yafit, opening vast opportunities for regional development in the central Jordan Valley.

A Historic Move

This announcement is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria. Since the Oslo Accords in 1993, only 50,000 dunams were declared state land until last year. The current decision, involving almost half that amount in a single move, underscores the government’s commitment to settlement expansion.

Challenges and Opposition

The declaration has not been without controversy. Palestinian Authority Arab organizations and left-wing groups have criticized the move, claiming it undermines prospects for a future “Palestinian” state. Efforts were made to block the decision even before its formal announcement, but these were ultimately unsuccessful.

Official Responses

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich celebrated the decision, stating:

“With God’s help, we have today completed a complex process of declaring 24,000 dunams as new state land in Judea and Samaria. This initiative creates settlement continuity, builds land reserves for developing communities, infrastructure, and roads, and ensures we continue to strengthen settlement. We are here to stay.”

Israel Ganz, Head of the Binyamin Regional Council, also welcomed the development:



“This blessed move, led by the Settlement Directorate and the Civil Administration under Minister Smotrich’s guidance, is a significant step in strengthening settlements in Judea and Samaria. Tens of thousands of dunams that previously had no defined status have now been designated state land, enabling planning, expansion, and the safeguarding of valuable land in the Land of Israel.”

Looking Ahead

With this decision, the government signals its intent to further develop Judea and Samaria, bolstering existing settlements and creating new opportunities for growth. The move is expected to reshape the region’s future, solidifying Israel’s presence.



