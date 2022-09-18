Photo Credit: Courtesy: City of Hebron

On Tuesday, elections for the leadership and administration of the Jewish community in Hebron will be held for the first time. 354 people with the right to vote in Hebron will vote in one ballot box between the hours of 7:00 and 22:00.

2 candidates for the head of the administration and 3 lists for the plenum are competing in the elections.

Director General of the Ministry of the Interior Yair Hirsch said, “For the first time, it was decided to hold elections for the administration of the Jewish settlement in Hebron, an administration which will directly affect your future and the quality of your life in the fields of education, security, development and more.”