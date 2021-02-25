Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke on Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “reaffirm the unbreakable bond between our nations and Congress’s unwavering support for a safe and secure Israel.”

Pelosi said that she discussed “COVID-19 response and our shared hope for regional peace, including a just, stable and enduring two-state solution.”

Netanyahu’s office has yet to comment on the conversation.

Today, I spoke w/ @IsraeliPM to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between our nations & Congress’s unwavering support for a safe & secure Israel. We discussed COVID response & our shared hope for regional peace, including a just, stable & enduring 2-state solution. pic.twitter.com/zcTgQF9G8b — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 24, 2021

This conversation came a few days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in a discussion that focused on the defunct peace process between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Blinken addressed the US approach towards “a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for Israelis, Palestinians, and the greater Middle East.”

He also emphasized the Biden Administration’s “belief that the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state.”

