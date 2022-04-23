Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90
Hamas supporters wave Hamas flags on the Temple Mount. May 7, 2021

Arab violence on Friday continued to plague worshipers praying at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Temple Mount compound during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

In the early morning hours, hundreds of Arab rioters began hurling rocks and live fireworks at Jews praying in the nearby Western Wall plaza.

One of the fireworks set fire to tree. Fire crews extinguished the blaze.

Israeli police did not respond immediately and waited for the end of prayer and dispersal of the faithful, but rioters continued to throw stones during a sermon at the nearby Western Wall.

A female police officer at the scene was injured as a result of the stone throwing and received medical treatment.

Rioters waving green Hamas flags hurled rocks and live fireworks in the Temple Mount compound as well, chanting “Death to the Jews” and “O Khaybar, O Jews, the Army of Muhammad will return!” referencing an ancient battle between Islam’s founder Mohammed and the Jewish community of Khaybar that occurred in 628 CE.

Earlier in the week, Israeli police had entered the mosque after hundreds of Arabs had used the holy place to stockpile rocks and other weapons, which they then used to attack police and Jewish worshipers praying at the Western Wall below.

“In the first 2 weeks of Ramadan, hundreds of thousands of Muslims have prayed at Al-Aqsa,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote in an extended tweet.

“The only people who’ve disturbed them are extremists & Hamas supporters who took control of the Mosque, desecrated it, disrupted prayer, & lobbed firebombs, fireworks & rocks from within.

“Israel Police acted only to prevent such violence and allow prayer to continue as normal. The moment they put a stop to the violence, the police left the site and enabled thousands of believers to enter the Temple Mount & pray in peace. This is Israel’s policy, there is no other.

“Videos posted online with false context are part of a campaign of disinformation by extremists whose objective is to incite a violent confrontation. Israel has no interest in a confrontation, and in fact, has enacted tangible policies to reduce tensions during Ramadan.”

