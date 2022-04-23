Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90

Arab violence on Friday continued to plague worshipers praying at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Temple Mount compound during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

A short time ago a violent rioter on the Temple Mount set off fireworks in the direction of the Western Wall, setting fire to tree. Fire crews have extinguished the blaze A policewoman on the scene was injured as a result of the stone throwing and is receiving medical treatment pic.twitter.com/gCFcVXhkam — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 22, 2022

Advertisement



In the early morning hours, hundreds of Arab rioters began hurling rocks and live fireworks at Jews praying in the nearby Western Wall plaza.

One of the fireworks set fire to tree. Fire crews extinguished the blaze.

Israeli police did not respond immediately and waited for the end of prayer and dispersal of the faithful, but rioters continued to throw stones during a sermon at the nearby Western Wall.

A female police officer at the scene was injured as a result of the stone throwing and received medical treatment.

In the early morning hours hundreds of violent rioters began mass riots on the Temple Mount that included stone throwing and setting off fireworks. Despite the riots, police did not respond in order to enable worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque to complete the prayer. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/H94XX0tK16 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 22, 2022

Rioters waving green Hamas flags hurled rocks and live fireworks in the Temple Mount compound as well, chanting “Death to the Jews” and “O Khaybar, O Jews, the Army of Muhammad will return!” referencing an ancient battle between Islam’s founder Mohammed and the Jewish community of Khaybar that occurred in 628 CE.

Palestinians chanting for the death of Jews from the Temple Mount. pic.twitter.com/WZz9IHzlvo — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) April 22, 2022

Earlier in the week, Israeli police had entered the mosque after hundreds of Arabs had used the holy place to stockpile rocks and other weapons, which they then used to attack police and Jewish worshipers praying at the Western Wall below.

A mob led by supporters of the Hamas #terrorist organization chanted #antisemitic slogans on the Temple Mount calling for & glorifying the mass slaughter of #Jews. These extremists are attempting to take over Al-Aqsa and force out moderate Muslims peacefully observing Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/2olntPCw6v — Lior Haiat ?? (@LiorHaiat) April 22, 2022

“In the first 2 weeks of Ramadan, hundreds of thousands of Muslims have prayed at Al-Aqsa,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote in an extended tweet.

“The only people who’ve disturbed them are extremists & Hamas supporters who took control of the Mosque, desecrated it, disrupted prayer, & lobbed firebombs, fireworks & rocks from within.

The events of the past week show that Hamas, not Jordan or the Palestinian Authority, controls the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. pic.twitter.com/NFv9BGpb88 — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) April 22, 2022

“Israel Police acted only to prevent such violence and allow prayer to continue as normal. The moment they put a stop to the violence, the police left the site and enabled thousands of believers to enter the Temple Mount & pray in peace. This is Israel’s policy, there is no other.

“Videos posted online with false context are part of a campaign of disinformation by extremists whose objective is to incite a violent confrontation. Israel has no interest in a confrontation, and in fact, has enacted tangible policies to reduce tensions during Ramadan.”