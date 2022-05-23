Photo Credit: Maayan Berrebi/TPS

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court handed down a ruling on Sunday that it is permissible for Jews to recite the “Shema Yisrael” prayer and to bow on the Temple Mount,” Israel’s Channel 12 News reported Sunday night.

“In my opinion, it is not possible to say that bowing and reciting Shema constitutes a reasonable suspicion of conduct that might lead to a breach of peace, as required by law,” Justice Tzion Sharai wrote in his ruling. Removing the 15-day restraining order barring them from the Old City of Jerusalem following their arrest.

The government was quick to respond to the ruling, denying that it changed the status quo and only referred to the minors in question, and that the State would appeal the specific decision in this “criminal” case where the Jewish minor prayed and bowed.

“There is no change, nor is any change planned, on the status quo of the Temple Mount. The Magistrate Court’s decision is focused exclusively on the matter of conduct of the minors brought before it, and does not include a broader determination regarding the freedom of worship on the Temple Mount. With regard to the specific criminal case in question, the government was informed that the State will file an appeal to the District Court.”