Photo Credit: Maayan Berrebi / Beyadenu

The Jordanian Waqf in charge of the Temple Mount compound is continuing its desecration of the sacred site, the In Our Hands – Returning to the Temple Mount Foundation (“Beyadenu”) organization reported Wednesday.

Visitors to the Mount were witness to the latest sacrilege, with a garbage truck dumping its load near the site believed to be that of the Jewish Holy Temple’s Holy of Holies and filmed a video of the desecration.

“Following Beyadenu activists’ exposure that antiquities and stones in the compound are being discarded, now they expose a new and dangerous phenomenon where garbage trucks unload the waste they carry around the site in the exact spot considered the holiest in Judaism, in front of where the Temples stood,” said Beyadenu head Tom Nisani.

“Videos from last week and from this morning show a number of vehicles committing these acts, without any supervision or protection of the holy places from the side of the State of Israel,” Nisani said.

Beyadenu’s activists appealed to the Head of the Antiquities Authority, who appealed to the police demanding it protects the antiquities in the compound, a request that has not been fulfilled thus far.

“Following the documented football games around the Temple Mount and the desecration of its antiquities, now comes another stage in turning the compound into the Arabs’ playground,” Nisani said.

“After we have understood they don’t value the Temple Mount as we do, it’s time the State of Israel starts enforcing its sovereignty in the holiest place in the world and decide whether it wants to control it.

“The sight of waste disposal in the holiest place in the world is a devastating and absurd sight. A shame on the Jewish people.”