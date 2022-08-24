Photo Credit: Flash 90

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has finally found his niche, after considering and then dropping a Democratic run for New York governor, and then one to represent Congressional District 10.

The former mayor (2014-2021) is heading to Harvard University this fall, where he will serve as a teaching fellow in the schools of government and public health, ABC Eyewitness News 7 reported Wednesday.

De Blasio grew up in Massachusetts and remained a hardline Boston Red Sox fan throughout his eight years as the mayor of New York City.

De Blasio’s fellow mayor in Boston, former acting mayor Kim Janey, will also be serving as a fellow at the school of public health.

The former mayor will teach an eight-week class on leadership in public health.

“I am VERY optimistic about the generation of leaders and activists coming up,” de Blasio said in a tweet. “My key message to them: we CAN make bold progressive change. I know because I’ve lived it,” he added.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mayor de Blasio and Mayor Janey to campus as Menschel Senior Leadership Fellows,” Dean Michelle A. Williams said.

“Their insights and their mentorship will be tremendously helpful to students who aspire to public office, as well as to those who are looking to lead in other sectors,” she said.

Former Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lfven will join de Blasio at the university’s Institute of Politics.