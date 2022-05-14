Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

An Arab attacker who hurled rocks at Israeli police officers during Ramadan riots on the Temple Mount last month has died of his injuries.

⭕ استشهاد الشاب المقدسي وليد الشريف متأثرًا بإصابته برصاص الاحـتلال في المسجد الأقصى خلال شهر رمضان pic.twitter.com/ayPvYTIJnB — صوت الأقصى (@Alaqsavoice) May 14, 2022

Advertisement



The rioter, 21-year-old Walid a-Sharif, is being called a “martyr” by Arab media and was identified by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization as a member of its ranks.

A-Sharif was shot with a rubber bullet by police officers during the riot. However, police said the rioter fell and hit his head while hurling rocks, resulting in a serious head injury.

لحظة إصابة قوات الاحتلال شاباً واعتقاله من المسجد الأقصى صباح اليوم.. يذكر أن حالته خطيرة جداً pic.twitter.com/QYHpQegqHI — AlQastal القسطل (@AlQastalps) April 22, 2022

The rioter was taken to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he remained in coma until he succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning (May 14).

Expect more riots in the near future.