Photo Credit: Courtesy

(JNS) The U.S. State Department stated on Tuesday that it “strongly opposes” Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s call for construction of a synagogue on Israel’s Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

The proposed Jewish house of worship “on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount” would “demonstrate blatant disregard for the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem,” Matthew Miller, the State Department spokesman, said.

Advertisement





The Temple Mount is the Jewish People’s most holiest site. It is the historic site of the Jewish people’s two Temples, and the site where Jews pray three times daily that the Third Temple should soon be built there.

“The ongoing reckless statements and actions of this minister only sow chaos and exacerbate tensions at a moment when Israel must stand united against threats from Iran and its proxy terrorist groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah,” Miller added. “They directly undermine Israel’s security.”

Ben-Gvir said in an interview with Israel’s Army Radio on Monday that Jewish prayer is allowed on the Temple Mount. That prompted a denial from the Prime Minister’s Office, which stated that policy on the Temple Mount is determined by the government and the prime minister.

“There is no change to the status quo,” Netanyahu’s office stated.

Under the “status quo” that developed over time after Israel liberated the Old City of Jerusalem in 1967, Jews are permitted to visit the Temple Mount but not to pray there.

During the interview, Ben-Gvir was asked repeatedly if he would build a synagogue on the Temple Mount. He replied, “yes.”

Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia were among the Muslim countries that officially condemned Ben-Gvir’s comments.

Miller reiterated the Biden administration’s commitment to the Temple Mount status quo on Tuesday and called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to uphold the policy.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Office has made clear that the actions and statements of Minister Ben-Gvir are inconsistent with the government of Israel’s policy, and a number of responsible voices in the Israeli government have condemned them,” Miller said. “It is critical that the government of Israel continue to ensure its policy is adhered to.”

JewishPress.com News Desk contributed to this report.

Share this article on WhatsApp: