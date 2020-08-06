If opposition MK Naftali Bennett (Yamina) had any hair left to pull out of his head, it looks like he would have done it during his Knesset speech on Wednesday.

When the Coronavirus pandemic began, Bennett took on a leadership role and successfully helped manage the crisis in Israel in his role as Defense Minister during the first wave. And then, during the second wave, when Bennett was in the opposition, he created a shadow cabinet and has been actively looking out for the citizens of Israel hurt by the crisis and how its being handled.

From the Knesset podium on Wednesday, Bennett expressed his exasperation at how incompetent the new unity government has become, criticizing the damage they’ve done to the citizens over the past 80 days, and how many steps they could have taken, and didn’t.

Recent polls show that Bennett has been growing in popularity.