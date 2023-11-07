Photo Credit: Danny Shem Tov / Knesset Spokesperson's Unit

Canadian-born Knesset Member Dan Illouz chose to speak in English on Tuesday in marking the 30th day following the murderous rampage by Hamas terrorists and Gazan civilians during their October 7 invasion of Israel.

Speaking from the podium, Illouz (Likud) called on the nations of the world to choose between good and evil, following the heinous massacre of more than 1,400 Israeli citizens and dual nationals on that black Shabbat Simchat Torah.

“The 7th of October unveiled the true face of Hamas — a face of extreme evil. They committed an unprecedented massacre, murdering over 1,400 in cold blood, similar to an atrocity that would claim 45,000 Americans proportionally.

“Our streets ran red, thousands of rockets terrorized our civilians, and over 240 souls, young and old, were abducted and torn from their homes,” he said.

Illouz also issued a warning to the nations of the world: “Israel is the first line of defense, but it will not be the last if we falter,” he said.

“The West could be next. Paris, London, New York could be next.

“We are engaged in a battle for the very soul of our world, for the preservation not only of Israel but of the free world as a whole.

“Israel must and will triumph. For the sake of history, for the sake of humanity, Israel will prevail,” Illous promised.