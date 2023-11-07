Photo Credit: Yehonatan Valtser/TPS

Israel’s Foreign Ministry expressed “full support” Monday evening in its response to South Africa’s decision to remove its diplomats from the Jewish State over what it called a “genocide” by the IDF in its war against Hamas barbarians in Gaza.

South Africa Recalls Diplomats from Israel over War Launched by Hamas

The South African government also announced Monday that it is mulling the possibility of ejecting Israel’s Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky from the country.

“The position of the ambassador of Israel in South Africa is becoming very untenable,” Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said.

The threat — and the country’s clear support for bloodthirsty terrorists who present an existential threat to the Jewish State — was not lost on Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs fully supports the Israeli Ambassador in South Africa, who represents the position of the Israeli government and the people of Israel while Israel is fighting a murderous terrorist organization that calls for its destruction,” the ministry said.

“The South African government’s decision to recall its diplomatic staff is a victory for the Hamas terrorist organization and rewards it for the massacre it carried out on October 7, during which Hamas terrorists murdered over 1,400 people and kidnapped 241.

“Israel expects South Africa to condemn Hamas, which is worse than ISIS, and to respect Israel’s right to defend itself against an attack by a horrific terrorist organization that has engraved on its flag a call for the destruction of the State of Israel,” the ministry said.