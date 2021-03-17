Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Knesset

The Israeli parliament gave its final approval Wednesday to a law that requires unvaccinated returning Israeli travelers, and those who have not had COVID-19 and recovered from the illness – thereby acquiring antibodies against the virus – to self-quarantine at home with an electronic tracking bracelet or similar technology.

The bracelet can be worn on the wrist or ankle and monitors one’s location via GPS and Bluetooth. It is connected to a mobile phone provided to the wearer by the government.

Advertisement



The bill passed its first reading last week in the Knesset and then went to the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee for final tweaking before facing its second and final reading on Wednesday this week.

Those who possess documentation proving they have recovered from the virus or have completed a course of vaccination, in addition to taking a PCR test before boarding the plane and upon arrival at their destination, with both results negative, will not be required to undergo quarantine.

Failing a negative test, vaccination, recovery or willingness to wear a bracelet, returning Israelis will be required to spend the quarantine period in one of the government-run quarantine hotels. Violation of quarantine is punishable by a fine of NIS 5,000 ($1,500).