Just a week after elections, eight new and old MKs visited Kever Yosef (Joseph’s Tomb) in Shechem (Nablus) on Tuesday night. The visit to the Jewish site was done under heavy protection, as the city and the holy site are subject to numerous terror attacks. The group stayed for approximately an hour.

Among those that visited were Likud MKs Boaz Bismuth, Amichai Chikli, Idit Silman and Nissim Vaturi; Otzma Yehudit’s Limor Son Har-Melech and Almog Cohen; Shas’s Yoni Meshriki; and Religious-Zionist’s Ohad Tal. Also present was Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan.

Terrorists opened fire on the IDF soldiers securing the area during the visit, but no one was injured. One of the terrorists was killed when the IDF returned fire.

Israel handed control over of Shechem to the Palestinian Authority as part of the Oslo Accords, while retaining full rights at the ancient Jewish site. Due to the constant terror attacks by residents of Shechem and the Palestinian Authority, it is only possible for Jews to visit there under heavy IDF protection.

For at least one of the MKs, this is not the first time she was involved in a terror attack.

MK Limor Son Har-Melech, born in Jerusalem in 1979, is a former resident of Homesh. In 2003, she was critically wounded in a terror attack that killed her first husband. She prematurely had to have a Caesarean just hours after the attack, giving birth to a duaghter. She remarried and has 10 children altogether.

She is thirteenth on the joint Religious Zionist Party-Otzma Yehudit list in the 2022 Knesset.